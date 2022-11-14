Kaduna bandits demand N10m to release victim’s corpse 





•Kill victim after collecting N3m

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A N10 million ransom is being demanded for the release of the remains of one Obadiah Ibrahim, who was kidnapped in early October in Sabon Gaya, on his way back from Abuja to Kaduna.

A family member of the victim, Kefas Obadiah, said the bandits had earlier collected N3 million as ransom.

He said his brother died on Monday, but it was on Thursday that his death was announced to the family.

“The bandits refused to release my brother while he was kidnapped, even after they collected N3 million as ransom. My brother’s name is Obadiah Ibrahim. He was kidnapped in early October in Sabon Gaya, on his way back from Abuja to Kaduna.”

“Although I wasn’t the one communicating with the bandits. There was a negotiator. Earlier the bandits demanded N200 million and later settled for N3 million plus. They said we should bring the money. After giving them the ransom they told us the…





