Kidnapping, burning of INEC offices: Don’t turn Nigeria to Afghanistan, Afenifere tells FG





…Tasks S-West govs to tackle insecurity in region

By Dapo Akinrefon

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, on Monday, expressed serious concern on the frequency of kidnap incidents in the South West especially on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in recent times and the burning of INEC offices, urging the Federal Government to prevent Nigeria from turning into Afghanistan.

Afenifere, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Jare Ajayi, stated that the frequency and ferocity of kidnapping these days are “engendering so much concern regarding the territorial expansion of terrorists and bandits.”

Afenifere said the number of kidnappings in the South West, especially near Dominion University and Shagamu Interchange on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, in the past weeks are worrisome.

The Yoruba body also said it was disturbed by reports of the burning of the offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Ogun and Osun states…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper