Military has all intelligence to arrest wanted terrorists – MBF





By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The National President of the Middle Belt Forum, Dr. Bitrus Pogu has said the Nigerian military has all the intelligence to apprehend masterminds of terrorism in the country.

Dr. Pogu was Monday in Makurdi reacting to the list of 19 most wanted terrorist kingpins/commanders released my the military high command and the bounty of N5m for the arrest of each of the terrorists.

He said, “the military has high intelligence than you and I. The DMI, DIA and lots of their other organisations have lots of intel than all of us.

“Now if they feel that this wanted terrorists are not easy to hunt and that they need public assistance, so be it. Nobody will say no if something will add value to our situation.

“But the truth remains that I believe this people know where they are. All this while when Nigerians are lamenting and crying, I believe our military has adequate intel to track this people. To me it is more of a diversion than what it really should…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper