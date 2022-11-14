Oil marketers urge NIMASA, NPA to adopt Naira transactions





The Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria has urged the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to obey Federal Government’s directive on Naira transactions for ports charges.

This is contained in a statement by Mahmood Tukur, Vice Chairman II, Depots and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) on Sunday.

The federal gvernment through its downstream regulator, and based on agreement reached with stakeholders, directed ports charges to be collected in Naira.

The directives was contained in a communique issued in November 2021, and signed by heads of the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulation Authority, Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Major Oil Marketers Assocoation of Nigeria and DAPPMAN.

Tukur alleged that the agencies were yet to comply with directives and continue to collect charges in dollars.

“Government gave directives that these…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper