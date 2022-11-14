Ronaldo is Manchester United’s player, says Sporting manager





Cristiano Ronaldo

By Biodun Busari

Sporting CP manager, Ruben Amorim has said Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo remains Manchester United’s player over his reaction that he was set to leave the English Premier League for the Portuguese club.

Ronaldo in his recent interview with TalkTV and The Sun criticised his boss, Erik ten Hag, adding that he had no respect for the Dutchman.

Read also: Cristiano Ronaldo: I feel betrayed by Manchester United

Reacting to whether the five times Ballon d’Or winner would be a Sporting CP player, Amorim said he should be left alone to decide his future.

Amorim said, “I’ve been asked that question a thousand times. He’s a Manchester United player, he’s made his career, everyone at Sporting likes him, and there’s not much to say about that.

“He’s the one who says he wants to be left alone so he can decide the future of his life. His track record and what he gave football is what he decides to do with the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper