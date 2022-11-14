



By Jacob Ajom

Former President of the Nigeria Football Federation, under whose regime the former England coach, Sven Goran Eriksson was interviewed for the Super Eagles job has denied knowledge of allegation made by the coach against officials of the NFF who interviewed him.

Alhaji Sani Lulu-Abdullahi, who is still bitter over the manner Nigerians ‘chased’ him out of office, in answer to our inquiry asked, “did he mention my name as one of those who interviewed him?”

Instead, the former NFF boss directed us to investigate and find out those who were in the committee that interviewed the Swiss.

“Even as I am no longer in the NFF, there is continuity in the system. You can still find out from the NFF who were in charge. “I don’t interview and I never interviewed. We established committees who were in charge of things like that.”

When reminded that he was responsible for the appointment of members of the committee, Lulu quipped, “Something that happened…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper