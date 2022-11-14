US budgets $50m for 2023 elections 





President Buhari, Joe Biden / Photo: Twitter

The United States has allocated $50 million for 2023 general elections.

The US Consul General, Mr Will Stevens made this disclosure on Monday in Ibadan capital of Oyo State during an open session of election reporting workshop for journalists organised by West Africa Broadcast & Media Academy (WABMA).

According to Stevens, the budget will cover training of journalists, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and technical assistance among others to ensure transparent exercise.

He noted that US government has been working closely with partners through US Agency for International Development(USAID) to ensure that every vote counts.

According to him, “The US government has allocated over $50 million for technical assistance and support, trainings, for civil society organizations to support elections, transparency, elections processes, technical assistance, working on the IT systems among others.”

Stevens stressed that US…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper