When I visit other nations, my heart breaks for Nigeria – Pastor Enenche

By Gabriel Olawale

The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr. Paul Enenche, has expressed concerns at the pace of development in Nigeria, saying that his experience travelling across the world makes him sad about the country’s situation.

Speaking during November Anointing Service, Enenche said that Nigeria has enough money to turn all the state capitals into a Houston, Texas or a Georgia.

“The crude oil of one year, if it is well accounted, for is enough to sort out many things.

“Maybe that’s why I don’t travel too frequently because anytime I do, my heart breaks afresh.

“The whole of Abuja here now can just be space for one airport. We went through Lagos Airport, disaster.

“By the mercies of God, we have been travelling for a while now; America, UK, Asia, Singapore, Philippines, just around the world.

“I’ve never gotten used to how I feel…





