Woman holding rose arrested over Istanbul bombing





The suspect

POLICE have arrested an alleged bomber after an explosion killed six, including a young girl and her dad in Istanbul.

Earlier CCTV images showed a female suspect fleeing, holding a red rose moments before a blast ripped through a packed shopping street, wounding at least another 81 people on Sunday afternoon.

Horrific images showed bodies strewn on Istiklal Avenue, central Istanbul’s main shopping street near Taksim Square.

Earlier, Turkey’s Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said a suspect was in custody.

“The person who dropped the bomb was detained by our General Directorate of Security,” he told TRT Haber.

Mr Soylu said he suspected the bomb was the work of the Kurdish separatist group the PKK and vowed a tough response.

He said: “Those who caused us this pain can experience more and more pain.”

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

Earlier, Turkey’s Vice-President Fuat Oktay…





