WORLD DIABETES DAY: SignalADoc calls for more awareness of growing burden of diabetes





By Gabriel Olawale

World Diabetes Day is held on November 14 every year and it’s a global awareness campaign focusing on diabetes mellitus.

Type-2 diabetes is a largely preventable and treatable non-communicable disease that is rapidly increasing in numbers worldwide. Type 1 diabetes is not preventable but can be managed with insulin injections.

The theme for this year is “education to protect tomorrow”

In Africa, more than 19 million people are living with diabetes and this number is expected to grow to 47 million by 2025.

Unfortunately, millions of people living with diabetes in African countries are unaware of their condition.

The known risk factors for diabetes include family history, age, being overweight, having a sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy diet, or use of alcohol or tobacco.

Without effective clinical management and lifestyle changes, diabetes can lead to heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, lower limb amputation, visual impairment,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper