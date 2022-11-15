2022 World Cup Countdown: Serbia — A dark horse on revenge mission





By Efosa Taiwo

After an early exit at the last three editions of the World Cup, Serbia will have another chance to better their FIFA World Cup record when proceedings begin in Qatar.

They qualified for the Mundial on an impressive note as they finished top in Group A against Portugal, Ireland, Luxembourg and Azerbaijan. They defeated Portugal away in the last game – in which they dominated throughout – thanks to a 90th minute goal from Mitrovic to secure top position in group, finishing three points ahead of their opponents.

Pitted in Group G along with tournament favourites Brazil, familiar foe Switzerland and African heavyweight Cameroon, Serbia have a good chance to make it out of the group and better their previous world cup appearances.

One of the strengths the White Eagles come with is their firepower in the final third with Aleksandr Mitrovic, Luka Jovic and Dusan Vlahovic a deadly combination for any defense.

Players to watch out for:

Dušan…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper