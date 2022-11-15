2023: Confusion in Edo over circulating INEC’s candidate list





By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THERE was confusion Tuesday in several parts of Edo state as a purported list from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) went viral indicating that there is an updated list in the portal of the election body where all the candidates of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in the Senate, House of Representatives and the state House of Assembly were those in the camp of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The said list caused jubilation in the camp of the supporters of Obaseki who shared them in various social media platforms while the same created anxiety in the camp of members loyal to the National Vice Chairman, South-South of the PDP, Chief Dan Orbih.

But when contacted, the Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity, Edo Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Timidi Wariowei said they were yet to receive any new list of candidates but if they receive that, they would comply.

He said “People should…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper