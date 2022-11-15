AFRIMA 2022:  Senegal’s President hosts Mike Dada, pledges support for the ‘Teranga’ edition





By Benjamin Njoku

Ahead of the highly anticipated 8th edition of the All-Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, tagged ‘Teranga Edition’ scheduled to hold in Dakar, Senegal from January 12 – 15, 2023, the President of the Republic of Senegal, His Excellency, President Macky Sall, at the weekend, hosted AFRIMA’s Executive Producer/President, Mr Mike Dada, at his official residence in Dakar.

He assured him of the government of the Republic of Senegal’s unwavering support towards a successful hosting of AFRIMA in Senegal.

President Sall met with the AFRIMA President, after a world media conference/unveiling ceremony, held at the King Fahd Royal Palace hotel, in Dakar, on November 4, 2022, where Senegal was announced as the official host country by the African Union Commission and the International Committee of AFRIMA.

According to President Macky Sall, who is also the 2022 Chairperson of the African Union (AU) ‘’The present and future of Africa, particularly…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper