Bella’s birthday message to Sheggz excites fans





By Ada Osadebe

Big Brother Naija housemate, Chidimma Esther Okagbue, popularly known has Bella, has stirred some reactions on social media after she poured out her heart to her boyfriend, Sheggz at his birthday party.

Recall that Segun Olusemo, better known as Sheggz or Mr. Ikoyi, turned 27 on November 13.

In the viral video, Bella and Sheggz were seen sitting together, while she praised him for being a loving and caring person.

She further appreciated him for all he has done for her, adding that she had never felt this loved by anyone in her life.

She stated that though he might be misunderstood by the world, she understands him and that’s all that matters.

She said: “Thanks for all that you do. Thanks for being a lovely person. I have never felt loved like this in my life.

“I have never met someone as genuine as you. You are so loving and caring. Thank you for everything.

“The world might misunderstand you, but I understand you and that’s…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper