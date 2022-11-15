Don’t let half salary issue degenerate to another strike, NANS, NAPTAN tell FG





•As ASUU stages protest •CONUA to discuss issue at maiden NEC meeting

By Adesina Wahab

LAGOS—Parents, under the aegis of the National Parent Teacher Association of Nigeria, NAPTAN, and students under the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, have called on the federal government to tread softly and not allow the issue of the payment of salary of lecturers degenerate to another industrial action.

Their calls came against the backdrop of plans by lecturers, under the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to embark on rallies and declare a lecture free day in protest against the payment of haf salary to them by the government last month, after resuming from an eight-month strike.

“NAPTAN, through the National President, Haruna Danjuma, in a chat with Vanguard, said since the lecturers had continued from where they stopped in the 2021/2022 session, they should be paid.

“”The government should do the right thing. They should pay the…





