Ebonyi Govt working to achieve zero maternal mortality – Official





Mrs Augustina Otu, an official of the Ebonyi Ministry of Health, says that the government of Ebonyi is making concerted efforts to achieve a zero maternal mortality rate in the state.

Otu disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abakaliki.

She revealed that as at 2018, when the maternal mortality was last calculated following a national survey and was last updated by the National Demographic Health Survey (NDHS), the rate stood at 512 per 100,000 live births.

According to her, the state Ministry of Health and State Primary Health Care Development Agency have been making conscious efforts to see a reduction in maternal, newborn and child mortality in the state.

“This is exemplified by the establishment of the State Emergency Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Intervention Centre in 2020 which I serve as the programme manager.

“The state has embarked on activities like Emergency Transport Scheme (ETS) to reduce…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper