FG targets $33,000 per capita income in 2050





By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief & Emmanuel Elebeke

The federal government has set a target of $33,000 per capita income by year 2050 from the current level of $3, 500.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this at the opening of the on-going Nigerian Economic Summit yesterday.

She said: “I am pleased to inform you that the draft Nigeria Agenda 2050 is being finalised and will be launched soon.

“The plan seeks to increase the country’s per capita income to $33,000 by 2050 and place Nigeria among the rank of Upper Middle Income Countries.

“The plan will be implemented by successive governments through six, 5-year medium-term National Development Plans and Annual Budgets.

“The Nigeria Agenda 2050 has a moral imperative to lower the poverty and unemployment rate significantly as this is the only way we can ensure sustainable broad-based growth”

According to Mrs. Ahmed, the government will renew the social contract…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper