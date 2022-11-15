Flood alert: Reps call for supplementary budget of N100bn, 200bn in 2023 appropriation to fight menace





By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Abuja—The House of Representatives, yesterday, urged the federal government to make an urgent request for supplementary budget of N100 billion or more for Ecological Project Office, EPO, as intervention fund to execute the programs of the agency nationwide.

It also mandated its Committee on Appropriation to make provision of N200 billion in the 20023 appropriation year, for the Ecological office in the Presidency for flood preparedness, mitigation, response, recovery and relieve packages.

It equally asked that N5 billion be released into the already created special ecological fund account of each state of the federation and FCT to mitigate the effect of flooding that recently ravaged the entire nation.

The resolutions came on the heels of a motion, titled “Need for Strategic Planning and Funding to Prevent the Reoccurrence of Flood and Erosion Disasters in Nigeria in 2023 and Beyond”, moved at plenary under matters of urgent public…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper