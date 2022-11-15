Hope is back, Nigeria will be well – Tinubu 





By Marie-Therese Nanlong and Miftaudeen Raji

Jos – Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that hope is back, saying that Nigeria will be well in the face of difficult times.

Tinubu made this vow while speaking at the APC presidential campaign flag-off holding today (Tuesday) at the Rawang Pam Township Stadium in Jos, Plateau State.

He stated, “ Hope is back, Nigeria will be well. Nigeria will not sink. We hereby reaffirm our commitment to progressive good governance.”

The flag-off was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, the APC governors among other party national stakeholders.

Meanwhile, goodwill messages have continued to pour in as the APC Presidential campaign flag-off is ongoing in Jos.

Governors Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Ben Ayade (Cross River), Mohammed Badaru (Jigawa), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), and Nasiru El-Rufai (Kaduna) who all spoke pledged to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper