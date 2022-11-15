I’ll return Peter Obi to Anambra – Tinubu 





Bola Tinubu

By Miftaudeen Raji

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu claimed that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi does not know the road to lead as the president of Nigeria.

Tinubu made this assertion while speaking at the APC presidential campaign flag-off holding today (Tuesday) at the Rawang Pam Township Stadium in Jos, Plateau State.

He said, “Peter obi, Haaa! This Obidient. He lives in Lagos not in Anambra. He doesn’t know the road. We will return him to Anambra. We will chart him a new course.”

The APC presidential candidate, who stated that the Labour Party candidate lives in Lagos, vowed that he will send Obi back to Anambra state in 2023.

Tinubu however, assured Nigerians that hope is back, saying that Nigeria will be well in the face of difficult times.

He said, “ Hope is back, Nigeria will be well….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper