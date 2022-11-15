Imo PDP stakeholders reject Atiku’s campaign council





By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI—Some stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State, have rejected the recently announced list of the party’s presidential campaign council for the state.

The state secretary of the party, Nze Ray Emeana had released the list on Sunday, with the immediate past governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha, as chairman of the council.

Addressing journalists in Owerri, the stakeholders described the list as an extension of Ihedioha’s campaign council.

Speaking on behalf of the stakeholders, Ngozi Ogbu, said there was no consultation before the constitution of the list, dismissing it as fake and product of imposition.

Ogbu who is the Director General of Divine Mandate Movement, a campaign structure of the National Secretary of PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, said stakeholders of the party were summoned to a meeting at the secretariat to discuss the composition of the campaign council, but were surprised to behold an already composed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper