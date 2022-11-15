Introduction of BIVAS marks end of ballot box snatching – Suswam





Suswam

Sen. Gabriel Suswam has said that with the introduction of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BIVAS) the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has tackled the challenge of ballot box snatching.

Suswam spoke on Monday in in Adikpo, headquarters of Kwande Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue, at the flag-off of the Benue North-East senatorial campaign.

He advised people against contemplating snatching of ballot boxes as it would be an exercise in futility.

He urged the people to concentrate on canvassing support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“The era of snatching ballot box and other electoral materials is over. If you snatch a ballot box you are wasting your time.

“All you need to do is to man your polling units with your Permanent Voters Card (PVC) to ensure victory for our party,” Suswam said.

He also advised them to refrain from campaign of acrimony and insults rather their campaigns should be issues-based.

Gov. Samuel…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper