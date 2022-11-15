Kanu absent as court adjourns trial indefinitely





•He refuses to appear for re-arraignment —FG

•Lawyer, family react to indefinite adjournment

•Nigeria should stop wasting time, resources —Family

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri & Steve Oko

The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday protested his planned re-arraignment on a fresh seven-count terrorism charge the Federal Government, FG, preferred against him.

Kanu, who has been in custody of the Department of State Service, DSS, for over 14 months, following his re-arrest in Kenya, accused FG of abusing the judicial process, vowing not to present himself for fresh trial, pending when the Court of Appeal’s judgment that ordered his release from detention, is complied with.

It will be recalled that the appellate court in Abuja had, in a judgment on October 13, quashed the entire 15-count charge FG entered against the IPoB leader.

The appellate court, among others, faulted the manner Kanu was arrested and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper