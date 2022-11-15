Lagos International Trade Fair Complex: Reps vow to protect interest of Nigerians





…demand details of contracts, utilization of revenue from TBS

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee investigating Federal Government’s leased properties has vowed to protect the interest of Nigerians who invested money into the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex (LITC).

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Daniel Asoquo made the commitment at the commencement of the investigative hearing on the activities of the Board Management of Lagos International Trade Complex (LITC) over unrecovered revenue worth N6.5 billion.

Asoquo also said the committee would recover revenue accrued to various Agencies and Departments under Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment.

Lawmakers had at the hearing requested for reports conducted by Department of Weights and Measures on the infractions at the oil terminals by some of the operators.

Earlier, the ministry of trade and investment had through the its Weights and Measures said agreed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper