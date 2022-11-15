Nigeria gets $20,000 UNESCO grant for literacy educators





The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has granted Nigeria 20,000 U.S dollars for the pilot training of literacy educators in the country.

The UNESCO Representative, Regine Priso, said this at a two-day Validation Workshop of training modules of the Global Education Coalition (GEC)-Global Alliance for Literacy (GAL) in Abuja on Tuesday.

The workshop is organised by the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult, Non-formal Education (NMEC) and the Non-governmental Association for Literacy Support Services (NOGALSS) in collaboration with the UNESCO Abuja Regional Office

Priso said that the modules would be validated and as well shared amongst stakeholders.

“It is important to inform us that the UNESCO Institute for Lifelong learning (UIL) has lived up to its promise of supporting this GAL/GEC Initiative with initial take-off grant of 20,000 USD which is now domiciled in the UNESCO Regional office, Abuja.

“We have not spent…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper