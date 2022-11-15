Nobody ‘ll deny opposition party its mandate if it wins — Buhari





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, Tuesday, joined the capacity crowd at the Jos township stadium in endorsing the Tinubu-Shettima ticket, the flag bearers of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the 2023 presidential contest.

The President urged party members to march to deliver the APC candidates now that the party has decided.

But the President at a visit to the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba reiterated his earlier commitment to ensuring that every vote counts.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, quoted Buhari as saying, “No election winner will be denied his mandate, irrespective of the party to which they belonged.”

According to the statement, President Buhari was apparently responding to the Campaign Director-General, Governor Simon Lalong who announced the intention to recreate the SDP-Moshood Abiola historic victory in 2023 in a campaign that took off…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper