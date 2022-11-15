Peter Obi: Labour Party replies Soludo





John Alechenu, Abuja

National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, has described comments made by the Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo against its Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, as remarks born out of jealousy.

Abure said this in response to Soludo’s sustained verbal attacks on Peter Obi’s aspirations.

The LP National Chairman said it was sad that Soludo who was at some point the Governor of the Central Bank would first speak condescendingly about a sound investment decision made by Obi.

Abure said, “You can see the comment is born out of selfishness, the comment is born out of self centeredness, is born out of desperation, it’s born out of envy and jealousy.

“For somebody who was Central Bank Governor who should know the importance of investments which has been acclaimed by all governors to be one of the best that has been done in Anambra State, for such a man to demean such an investment will tell you that he is acting from a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper