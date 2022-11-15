Remove subsidy immediately, el-Rufai tells FG





By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has called for the immediate removal of petrol subsidy.

He made the call, yesterday, at the “State-of-the-State” session at the on-going NESG, in Abuja.

When the governor who was on panel during session was asked what should be the priority of the government, he said, “remove fuel subsidy immediately.”

El -Rufai disclosed that governors of the 36 states and federal government officials, at the National Economic Council, had agreed to the removal of petrol subsidy in September 2021.

He expressed surprise that President Muhammadu Buhari failed to implement the decision, despite the immense fiscal pressure the subsidy had brought on government finances and the corruption associated with it.

According to him, the transparency of the administration of the subsidy, which should have forced the federal government to end the regime before now remains in doubt.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper