Soludo itching for limelight – Obi-Datti Campaign





Peter Obi and Charles Soludo

John Alechenu, Abuja

Spokesperson of The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation, Ndi Kato has said the recent article written by Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo deriding the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, was the product of a desperate attempt by Soludo to grab the limelight.

Kato said this in a written response to Soludo, on Tuesday. She explained that rather than dissipate energy responding to the falacies contained in Soludo’s article, Obi remains focused on galvanizing support for the task of redeeming Nigeria from the precipice.

She said, “We read with amusement and dismay, a very lengthy and belaboured treatise of an article, written by Professor Chukwuma Soludo, Governor of Anambra State, focused on our Presidential Candidate, His Excellency Peter Obi.

“It seems obvious that Professor Soludo is itching for limelight, in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper