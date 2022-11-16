100 days to 2023 elections: Eschew violence -INEC tells parties, candidates





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has tasked political parties and their candidates to conduct their campaigns peacefully, eschewing divisiveness, rancour and violence.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made the call in his message titled “100 Days To The 2023 General Election“ issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

Yakubu, who maintained that the commission would not succumb to pressures to drop the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV), said the deployment of modern technology would promote free, fair, credible and verifiable elections.

He called on all citizens to participate fully in all electoral activities, particularly the ongoing display of the Register of Voters for claims and objections as, well as collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs).

“As Nigerians are aware, election is a multi-stakeholder activity. We will continue to play our part diligently and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper