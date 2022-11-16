2023: Prioritise policies for women, girls, US tells political candidates





By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, has tasked political candidates vying for elective positions in the country to prioritise policies and legislations that would empower women and girls.

She stated this during the gender and inclusion summit with the theme: “Connecting the Dots for a Gender Inclusive Society,” organised by the Policy Innovation Centre, in Abuja.

According to her, 2023 elections presents a critical opportunity for Nigeria to include more women in leadership positions that would prove effective in blooming the economy.

She said, “Women’s participation politically is essential to the challenge of gender inclusion. As Africa’s largest democracy, Nigeria sets the tone for the rest of the continent. Nigeria women’s full participation in the public light is fundamental to sustain Nigeria’s democracy, yet women and girls often face high barriers in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper