Alleged Certificate Forgery: Tinubu faces fresh suit, as lawyer seeks his trial





By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

Barely 24 hours after he flagged-off his 2023 presidential election campaign, candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, is facing fresh suits that are seeking his prosecution for allegedly lying on oath.

A constitutional lawyer, Mr. Mike Enahoro-Ebah, has entered direct criminal complaints against him, before an Abuja Chief Magistrate Court sitting at Wuse Zone 6.

The legal practitioner, in processes he filed before the court, alleged that the APC presidential flag-bearer, engaged in age falsification and certificate forgery.

Tinubu was cited as the sole defendant in three separate suits marked: CR/121/2022, CR/122/2022 and CR/123/2022, which the complainant lodged before the court pursuant to sections 88(1), 89(3), 109(A), 110(C), 115(1)(B) and 119 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015, as well as section 6(6)(a) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

Specifically, the litigant, told the court…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper