Army reviews strategies to defeat terrorists, others —CoAS





By Ndahi Marama

Maiduguri—The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, has said the Army will continue to review strategies to overwhelm and defeat the terrorists and other criminals in the country.

According to him, the strategies comprise techniques and military procedures to secure the country in protecting people’s lives and property.

Unveiling the security strategies, yesterday, in Maiduguri, at a seminar tagged: “Intensifying Warrior Ethos and Regimentation in the Nigerian Army,” Yahaya disclosed that the Army is using both kinetic and non-kinetic means in securing people’s lives and property across the nation.

Yahaya, represented by the Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, OPHK, Maj-Gen. Christopher Musa lamented that the nation is witnessing a very challenging time in its history with myriads of complex security challenges bedeviling the country.

Besides, he added that there is enormous responsibility of the Nigerian Army.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper