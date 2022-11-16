DE-WORMING: Ogun targets 1 million children, 400,000 adults





Ogun State government, yesterday, flagged -off its school de-worming programme with a plan to de-worm one million school children in public and private schools in the state, under its Neglected Tropical Diseases, NTDs, programme.

It added that it had trained no fewer than 2,500 teachers, 1,067 community distributors and 400 health workers to ensure it meets the one million target.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, who disclosed this at the flag – off ceremony of the exercise at Owu Baptist Primary School, Ita Iyalode, Abeokuta, said that no fewer than 400,000 adults in the state’s endemic communities would also be de-wormed.

She revealed that the biennial exercise would be carried out in 4,223 public and private schools spread across 13 local government areas of Abeokuta North, Ewekoro, Ijebu East, Ijebu North, Ijebu North East, Ikenne, Imeko-Afon, Odeda, Ogun Waterside, Remo North, Yewa North, Ipokia and Ijebu Ode.

She urged residents of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper