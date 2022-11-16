Delta govt to empower 5,000 artisans in 2023 – Okowa





As part of deliberate measure aimed at extricating Deltans from poverty, Delta State Government, on Tuesday, said it would scale up the number of Artisans in its empowerment programme from 2,500 to 5,000 from the 2023 fiscal year.

Delta State Governor and the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ifeanyi Okowa made the pledge while speaking at the 2022 Empowerment Day for Delta State Chapter of the Artisans Association of Nigeria.

Okowa said the only way to grow the economy was for government at all levels, donor agencies and well meaning individuals to invest in the growth of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMSEs).

He said he was glad with the input of Artisans in the economic emancipation of the nation and pledged to rally round them in turning the fortunes of their businesses into viable enterprises.

“I am truly very glad that today, we are witnessing another day for the Artisans in Delta State.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper