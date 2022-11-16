Edo begins clampdown on environmental law violators in Benin





By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo State Government, on Tuesday, commenced clampdown of violators of environment laws in Benin metropolis, as part of efforts to ensure a cleaner and safer environment.

The Edo State Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Engr. Jonathan Lawani, led officials from the ministry, public health workers and waste management board officers to clamp down on the violators in major streets and markets within the Benin metropolis.

He said, “We are enforcing environmental laws within the state. About three weeks ago, we started operation clean Edo where we advised residents to also join the government in its effort to clean up the state.

“The government has commenced clearing and cleaning up public places. We have cleared up overgrown grasses, swept and cleaned up different places, including Airport Road, Sapele Road, Oba Market Road and Siluko Road, among others. We have now said that people should now support us in this…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper