Fresh attack in Plateau village leaves nine dead, seven injured





By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – An attack took place on Tuesday night at the Maikatako village, Bokkos local government area of Plateau State leaving about nine people dead and seven others injured.

Although the attackers have left the community the area is still tense as residents are rattled by the incident.

A native, Godwin Malan told Vanguard, “The attack happened on Tuesday night, mostly women and children were killed.

The vigilantes were able to repel the attackers but they had already burnt a compound and no one knew that people were still inside the compound.

“The casualties were from that compound. The community contacted security, and they came but it was already late.”

The State Police Command through its Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo confirmed the incident and explained, “It is true that an incident happened there, the DPO there responded with his team and were able to push back the bandits but some people sustained injuries…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper