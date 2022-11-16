FUNAAB lecturers protest, condemn payment of half salary





By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) on Wednesday staged a peaceful protest against the casualization of lecturers by the federal government and the payment of half salary to university lecturers.

The lecturers who were cladded in their academic gowns, were armed with placards and marched round the campus singing anti-government songs.

Some of the inscriptions on their placards read: “Teachers teach the nation, but Ngige cheats the teachers”, “ASUU to FG: Academia cannot be casualised, teaching is not a casual endeavour”, “Buhari stop Ngige from jeopardising the future of Nigerian students” and “Hold anti-poor Buhari responsible for wasted eight months”.

Addressing the congress earlier, the Chairman of ASUU, FUNAAB branch, Dr. Oluwagbemiga Adeleye called on members of the union not to be distracted by the antics of the government, but rather remain united…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper