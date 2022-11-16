God of War Ragnarök dominates 2022 Game Awards nominations





By Ada Osadebe

The nominees for the 2022 Game Awards have finally been revealed, and this year’s nominees include God of War Ragnarök, Horizon Forbidden West, and Elden Ring.

According to Hypebeast, God of War Ragnarök leads the pack with a whopping ten nominations, including Game of the Year and Best Game Direction.

God of War’s Christopher Judge and Sunny Suljic also nabbed nominations in the Best Performance category for their roles as Kratos and Atreus, respectively.

The Game Awards 2022 airs live from the Microsoft theater on December 8 and will livestream for free across platforms like YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Steam, Facebook, TikTok Live and Instagram Live.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

GAME OF THE YEAR

A Plague Tale: Requiem…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper