Group begs Buhari to institute Judicial inquiry into Oil theft





By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

A group of concerned Nigerians under the auspices of Kungiyyar Mutanen Arewa have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to institute a Judicial Panel of Inquiry into the recent discoveries of oil theft that has attracted global attention.

The group, in a statement issued and signed by Secretary General, Comrade Saidu Bello and Organising Secretary, Comrade Aminu Saad Gobirawa, made available to journalists in the nation’s capital, Abuja on Wednesday stated that:

“Ordinarily, asking a government in power to Institute judicial inquiry into any item of major public interest, is both normal and patriotic.

“However, when such demands are predicated on a desire by some hitherto detached personalities or group, to diminish the unprecedented worthy achievements recorded on the same issue, public eyebrows, especially of members with discerning minds, would certainly be raised.”

Speaking further, the Kungiyyar Mutanen Arewa, stressed that: “Needless to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper