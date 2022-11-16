Man Utd remove Ronaldo’s poster from Old Trafford





Cristiano Ronaldo

By Biodun Busari

English Premier League club, Manchester United have removed a gigantic painting of their embattled player, Cristiano Ronaldo from the front of Old Trafford.

The removal of Ronaldo’s huge poster will pave way for it to be replaced with Rugby League World Cup branding ahead of this weekend.

Cranes have been mounted at United’s grounds on Wednesday to help with the removal of the 37-year-old Portuguese forward’s mural from the Old Trafford courtyard.

The cranes were there on the day the first part of his controversial interview with Piers Morgan is due to air.

However, Manchester Evening News said, “It is understood the poster was always due to be removed this week, with the stadium hosting the final of men’s and women’s Rugby League World Cup on Saturday.”

According to the report, “The giant space above the megastore at the forecourt will now feature branding ahead of that showpiece final, with Australia and New…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper