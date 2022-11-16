Nigeria vs Portugal: Ronaldo ruled out of friendly due to stomach bug





By Efosa Taiwo

Cristiano Ronaldo has been ruled out of Thursday’s international friendly game between Portugal and Super Eagles of Nigeria due to stomach bug.

Ronaldo failed to take part in Portugal’s training session on Wednesday, having trained the previous two days with the A Selecao.

Portugal head coach Fernando Santos confirmed that Ronaldo would not recover in time for the friendly against Nigeria.

“Ronaldo has a gastritis and did not train today in order to recover and rest,” Santos was quoted by ESPN.

“It’s a condition that doesn’t help much, as it affects the players a lot, they lose a lot of liquid, they weaken. He won’t be ready for tomorrow (Thursday’s game) for sure.

Responding to questions if Ronaldo really has a stomach bug or it is all an excuse to miss the friendly after the reactions his explosive interview attracted, Santos said: “If it were another player, we wouldn’t question it but yes, he really has gastritis and is in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper