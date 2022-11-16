PTML rakes in N199bn from Jan-Oct ‘22





PTML Customs boss, Bomai

By Eguono Odjegba

The Customs Area Controller of the Ports Terminal Multiservices Limited, PTML, Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Comptroller Suleman Bomai has tasked officers and men of the command to be business savvy and to ensure they deploy correct tools in the drive to optimize revenue collection.

This is even as he announced the revenue collection of N199, 468,482,842.00 between January and October, 2022. In a statement by the Command Public Relations Officer, SC Mohammed Yakubu, Comptroller Bomai who described the scorecard as impressive tasked officers and men to uphold the tenet of compliance which he said largely informed the huge performance.

According to the area customs boss, not compromising on their duties will not only guarantee maximum revenue collection but will also promote national security and overall protection of Nigerian citizens.

Giving the comparative analysis of the collection for revenue collection…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper