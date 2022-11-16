Soludo/Obi: You aren’t supporting your own, Frank Edoho chides Igbo politicians





Frank Edoho

By Biodun Busari

Nigerian television host, Frank Edoho has displayed worry over how Nigerian politicians of Igbo extraction have failed to rally support for the presidential candidate from the South East region.

Edoho, the host of the popular intellectual show ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire’ said this on Tuesday via his verified Twitter page in reaction to the fiasco between Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo and the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Recall that Soludo had in an article on Monday, slammed Obi’s presidential ambition, saying he lacks the capacity to win the election.

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) who said it was obvious that Obi cannot emerge winner of the presidential election…





