UN celebrates 8bn birth, says it’s milestone for human longevity





As the world’s population hits eight billion on Tuesday, UN Population Fund (UNFPA) says it’s a milestone moment for human longevity and that it is signalling major improvements in public health.

UNFPA, however, said that it also comes with warnings of worsening economic inequality and environmental damage.

While fewer risks and increased life expectancy are to be lauded, the moment is also a clarion call to look beyond the numbers, and for governments to share responsibility for protect people and the planet – starting with the most vulnerable.

As the world’s population will continue to grow to around 10.4 billion in the 2080s, overall growth rate is slowing down, according to UNFPA.

However, the planet is more demographically diverse than ever before, with individual countries and regions facing starkly different population trends in growth and decline.

For example, two-thirds of today’s global population live where lifetime fertility is below 2.1…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper