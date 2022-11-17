2023 Poll: BVAS needed will be ready before December – INEC





All Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) needed for the 2023 general elections would be ready before December.

The assurance was given in Abuja on Thursday by INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Voter Education and Information Committee, Mr. Festus Okoye.

He gave the assurance while speaking as a panellist at a seminar on “Optimising technology to safeguard people’s will’’ organised by the Hubert Humphrey Fellowship Alumni Association.

Okoye said BVAS to be used in 27 states were already available.

“We will have the full complement of the BVAS for the 2023 elections; both in the 176,846 polling units and in the 8,809 Registration Areas on ground before December.

“We shall have a BVAS in each polling unit and we are going to have at least two stand-by BVAS in each of the registration areas,’’ he said.

The commissioner also said that at the end of on-going nationwide display of voters register on Nov. 25, INEC chairman, Prof….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper