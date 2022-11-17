44-yr-old Iyabo Ojo falls in love with ‘Igbo man’





By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian actress, Alice Iyabo Ojo popularly known as Iyabo Ojo has made a shocking revelation on social media confirming she is in a relationship with an Igbo lover.

The 44-year-old mother of two made this known on her Instagram page on Wednesday.

The actress stated that she had finally been captured by an Igbo man, appreciating him for loving her and for lifting her spirit.

However, she did not mention anyone in particular but rather referred to the anonymous lover as “Obim”.

She said, ”Thanks, Obim for loving me so much & lifting up my spirit………. Chai this Yoruba girl’s heart has finally been captured by an Igbo man.”

