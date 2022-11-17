63% of Nigerians are poor -NBS survey





By Elizabeth Adegbesan

A National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, survey has shown that 63 percent of Nigerians are poor as at 2022.

The survey was contained in a report titled, “The National Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) Survey results for 2022.”

The MPI report, launched today in Abuja, also showed that 67.5 percent of children within the ages of 0-17 years are poor.

Speaking at the launch, the President, Mohammed Buhari noted that the multidimensional way of understanding poverty has been helpful in highlighting beyond monetary income based poverty measurements.

Represented by Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to the President, Buhari said:”This multidimensional way of understanding poverty has been helpful in highlighting beyond monetary income based poverty measurements.

‘The stark reality of poverty in each state’s and across the 909 senatorial district. “According to the report, the incidence of monetary poverty is lower than the incidence of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper