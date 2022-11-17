ASUU got their rightful salary in October – FG





...Nobody can make Varsity lecturers casual workers

…Insists on ‘no work no pay’ policy

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Federal Government on Wednesday denied the allegation that it has indirectly made Nigerian lecturers causual workers by paying them half salary in October, saying that nobody can make them casual staff.

The government also said that the lecturers collected their rightful salary in October which was paid in pro-rata basis

Recall that the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, called off the eight month strike it embarked on February 14 this year on October 14 and was paid the October salary based on the number of days they worked.

ASUU called off the strike as a result of the judgment by the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, NICN, that ordered the union to go back to work before it could entartain its pending case.

Angered by the payment of half salary, ASUU has embarked on protest in different universities to express their…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper