Ayade condemns kidnap of commuters on Calabar-Ikom highway





Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has condemned the attack and kidnap of some motorists and commuters along the Akamkpa-Ugep axis of the Calabar-Ikom highway on Tuesday.

Ayade, in a statement, yesterday, said: “I condemn in the strongest terms the attack and kidnap of some motorists and commuters along the Akamkpa-Ugep axis of the Calabar-Ikom highway on November 15, 2022.

“While we appreciate the commendable success so far recorded in the rescue operation, which is still ongoing, such acts of criminality cannot and will not be allowed to take root in our state, as we are determined to ensure that the incident is the last on our soil.

“Our heart goes out to the victims and their familles of this henious crime, which has violated the innocence of our state. I appeal for calm, support and corporation of our people as security men comb through every nook and cranny of the Uyanga forest.

“We are a peace-loving people and as such will not allow criminality…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper